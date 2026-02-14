Manuel Neuer Injury: Forced off at halftime

Neuer was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bremen due to an apparent calf injury, the club announced.

Neuer was forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Bremen due to an apparent calf injury and was replaced by Jonas Urbig. The goalkeeper has dealt with multiple injury issues this season and will undergo tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury. Jonas Urbig is expected to start in goal while Neuer is sidelined.