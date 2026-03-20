Manuel Neuer Injury: Late call Saturday

Neuer (calf) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to coach Vincent Kompany. "We have training today. It's about what Manuel can already do now. There's always a difference between training and a match. If he can't, Jonas will play."

Neuer is expected back in training Friday, and how he responds will dictate whether he is available for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin. The veteran goalkeeper has been dealing with a recurring calf issue this season, so Bayern will be cautious with his status heading into the match. If he does not get the green light in time, Jonas Urbig is lined up to step in as the starter between the posts.