Manuel Neuer Injury: Managed carefully by staff

Neuer (calf) will not feature in Germany's friendly against Finland on Sunday as the coaching staff manage his return carefully, since the goalie is built up gradually toward the World Cup opener against Curacao, according to coach Julian Nagelsmann, per Vjekoslav Keskic of FCB Inside. "In the coaching team, we decided that he wouldn't play on Sunday. That was our decision, he was fine with it. We'll give an update on how things look towards the USA game. Oli will play and do well."

Neuer had already missed the DFB Pokal final against Stuttgart after being substituted as a precaution during Bayern's win over Koln with a calf issue, and the national team is taking no unnecessary risks with their experienced goalkeeper given the proximity of the tournament. Jonas Urbig is also part of the training group to ensure quality goalkeeping cover during sessions while Neuer builds his fitness, with the plan clearly designed to have him at peak condition for the tournament opener rather than rushing him back prematurely for a friendly fixture.