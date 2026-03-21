Manuel Neuer Injury: Misses call Saturday
Neuer (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin.
Neuer misses out on Saturday's clash against Union Berlin despite returning to training this week. The veteran goalkeeper continues to deal with a recurring calf issue and is not cleared in time for the match. He will look to get to full fitness during the international break, while Jonas Urbig starts in goal in his absence.
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