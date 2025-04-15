Manuel Neuer Injury: Misses squad list
Neuer is not on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Milan.
Neuer is still out and is not returning for the second and final leg of their quarterfinal bout, as he has once again been left on the sidelines. This is a huge development, as it will mean the club will have to get by without their regular starter. That said, Jonas Urbig will likely see the start in his place again.
