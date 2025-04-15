Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer Injury: Misses squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Neuer is not on the squad list for Wednesday's match against Milan.

Neuer is still out and is not returning for the second and final leg of their quarterfinal bout, as he has once again been left on the sidelines. This is a huge development, as it will mean the club will have to get by without their regular starter. That said, Jonas Urbig will likely see the start in his place again.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
