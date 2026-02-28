Manuel Neuer Injury: Not available Saturday

Neuer (calf) won't be an option for Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund, according to BILD.

Neuer was seen driving away from the training ground Friday and did not travel with the squad ahead of Saturday's Klassiker against Dortmund. The veteran goalkeeper is closing in on a return from his calf injury after getting back on the training pitch this week, but the showdown with the Black and Yellow comes a little too soon for him. Neuer is targeting a comeback next week to regain his spot between the posts, which would send Jonas Urbig back to his backup role on the bench.