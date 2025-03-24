Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer Injury: Out at least two more games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Neuer (calf) is set to miss the club's next two games after suffering a setback, according to Sky Sports.

Neuer was met with the news of a setback Friday, with the situation taking a turn for the worst as he has been announced to miss their next two games against St. Pauli on March 29 and Augsburg on April 4. This is brutal for the goalie, as he will also be questionable for their UCL match against Inter Milan on April 8. Jonas Urbig (foot) is expected to heal up from his injuries in the coming days and is the likely replacement for Neuer while out.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
