Manuel Neuer Injury: Out for time being

Neuer suffered a minor calf injury during Friday's clash against Gladbach and is ruled out for the time being, according to the club.

Neuer was forced off at halftime in Friday's win against Gladbach after suffering another muscle injury in his calf and will be sidelined for the time being. The veteran goalkeeper has been battling recurring calf problems this season and had only just returned Friday from one of them, so the staff will likely take a more cautious approach with his recovery this time around, even though the issue has been labeled minor. Jonas Urbig is expected to take over between the posts until Neuer is back up to full speed.