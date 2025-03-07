Manuel Neuer Injury: Out until international break
Neuer (calf) is expected to be out until the international break, according to coach Vincent Kompany in the press conference. "I assume Manuel will need time until the international break to recover. But we don't know. It could take longer. We're pleased there's a break coming up. I think that'll help us."
Neuer sustained a calf injury in Wednesday's Champions League match against Leverkusen and is expected to be out until the international break. Jonas Urbig will take over as the starting goalkeeper in his absence.
