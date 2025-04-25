Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer Injury: Partially trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Neuer (calf) was able to complete parts of team training, according to his club.

Neuer is working further towards a return, as he was able to join the team for a few parts of the team training Friday. This is good news as he should be almost ready for his return, although that is still up in the air. With only four games left, he will hope the return is on the horizon, possibly when facing Leipzig on May 3.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
