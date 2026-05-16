Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer Injury: Plays 60 minutes in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 1:29pm

Neuer allowed a goal without making a save during Saturday's 5-1 win over Koln, but subbed off in the 60th minute due to a calf issue.

Neuer allowed a goal in the 18th minute and was forced off the pitch due to a calf injury, giving the way to Jonas Urbig in the 60th minute. The keeper ends the year making 22 league starts allowing 20 goals while making 31 saves and keeping six clean sheets. Neuer's injury is not considered serious as he expects to be in goal for Germany's World Cup campaing.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
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