Manuel Neuer Injury: Still recovering from calf injury
Neuer (calf) sustained a calf injury at the end of the season and is still recovering, leaving his availability for Saturday's friendly against the United States uncertain as he continues to train separately from the group, according to Noz.
The veteran goalkeeper trained separately from the group and was unavailable for Germany's first warm-up match, with Oliver Baumann getting the start in his absence. However, Neuer has recently returned to on-field work and appears to be making steady progress in his recovery. While his status for Saturday remains uncertain, he is expected to be fit for Germany's World Cup opener against Curacao and remains the favorite to start in goal.
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