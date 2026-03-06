Manuel Neuer Injury: Subs off Friday
Neuer didn't return to the field after half time during Friday's matchup versus Borussia Monchengladbach.
Neuer was back from a calf injury that forced him to miss two games but ended up playing just 45 minutes in his return. This could be a big blow to the team if he's dealing with a setback ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Atalanta. Jonas Urbig replaced the experienced keeper Friday and should be the main option to fill in if required in upcoming contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now