Manuel Neuer Injury: Subs off Friday

Neuer didn't return to the field after half time during Friday's matchup versus Borussia Monchengladbach.

Neuer was back from a calf injury that forced him to miss two games but ended up playing just 45 minutes in his return. This could be a big blow to the team if he's dealing with a setback ahead of Tuesday's Champions League trip to Atalanta. Jonas Urbig replaced the experienced keeper Friday and should be the main option to fill in if required in upcoming contests.