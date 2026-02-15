Manuel Neuer Injury: Suffers torn muscle fiber

Neuer (calf) has suffered a muscle fiber tear and is out for the time being, according to his club.

Neuer was off at halftime of the club's last outing and will now hit the sidelines, with the club confirming a torn calf. The club is yet to disclose the extent of the injury, leaving a return date up in the air. He could miss around a month if only a grade one or two tear, potentially missing the rest of the season if it is more severe. The club will lose its longtime starter in net, forcing a change, with Jonas Urbig or Sven Ulreich set to start in his place.