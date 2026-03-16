Manuel Neuer Injury: Training individually

Neuer (calf) was back on the lawn training individually Monday, according to Philipp Kessler of tz.de.

Neuer is seeing some progress this week after he took part in some individual goalie training, back on the lawn, but not yet taking shots on net, keeping everything on the ground. It remains to be seen if he can comepete Wednesday against Atalanta, appearing to still be too early with only a few days until the contest. This does create a crisis within the club, as Jonas Urbig (concussion) is still trying to make a comeback, and Sven Ulreich is now out due to a tear in his adductor. That said, the club will be happy to have a massive lead, as they may need to turn to 16-year-old Leonard Prescott or 19-year-old Jannis Bartl to start in net if all three first-team options remain out.