Manuel Neuer Injury: Trains, hopeful for second leg

Neuer (calf) participated in limited goalie training Monday is eyeing a return against Inter Milan on April 16 in the second leg of their UCL bout, according to manager Vincent Kompany. "The squad is developing daily. I hope he will be there for the second leg, but I don't want to put any pressure on him. There's no guarantee."

Neuer is looking to see the field again soon, although that still seems to be up in the air after he was limited in training. The goalie was only allowed to train from the ground, not putting any pressure on his calf yet. That said, he will need to see major improvements in the next week, hoping he can reclaim his spot for their crucial UCL contest next week.