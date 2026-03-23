Manuel Neuer Injury: Trains individually Monday

Neuer (calf) was pictured training individually Monday during the break, the club posted.

Neuer has been battling recurring calf issues this season, and while most of Bayern's squad is away on international duty, the veteran has been seen training on his own with the goalkeeping coaches during the break as he works to get back to full speed for the massive matchups coming in April, especially the two-leg showdown against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Until Neuer is fully fit again, Jonas Urbig is set to handle the job between the posts for the Bavarians.