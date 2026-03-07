Manuel Neuer Injury: Unlikely against Atalanta

Neuer suffered a new calf issue during Friday's win over Gladbach, forcing him off at the break, and is unlikely to start in Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta, according to BILD.

Neuer underwent scans after being forced off at halftime in Friday's win against Gladbach with a new calf issue, the same problem he had only recently returned from. While the setback could end up being just a muscle contracture, optimism is limited around Bayern at the moment. With Tuesday's Champions League clash against Atalanta coming too soon for the veteran to be fully fit, Jonas Urbig is expected to step in and get the start between the posts.