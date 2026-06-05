Manuel Neuer Injury: Won't be option vs. USMNT

Neuer (calf) won't play in Saturday's friendly against United States, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Neuer didn't join the other goalkeepers in training one day before the friendly, so the veteran shot-stopper won't suit up for Die Mannschaft's final friendly. This means Alexander Nubel or Oliver Baumann will start in the tune-up match Saturday. Neuer will aim to be fit for Germany's World Cup opener against Curacao on Sunday, June 14.