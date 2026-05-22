Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer Injury: Won't play in Cup final

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Neuer (calf) will not feature in Saturday's DFB Pokal final against Stuttgart and will instead focus entirely on being fully fit for the World Cup with Germany, the club posted.

Neuer had been substituted as a precaution during Saturday's win over Koln with a calf issue, and Bayern have decided not to risk their veteran goalkeeper for the cup final in order to prioritize his availability for the tournament. Neuer ends the Bundesliga season with 22 starts, 31 saves and six clean sheets while conceding 20 goals, and Germany will be counting on him to be their number one between the posts when the World Cup gets underway this summer.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
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