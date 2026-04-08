Manuel Neuer News: Brillant outing against Real Madrid

Neuer recorded nine saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 82nd minute.

Neuer turned in a vintage performance with nine saves in Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League quarterfinal first-leg win at the Bernabeu, coming up huge with three elite stops on Kylian Mbappe and a full-stretch low dive to deny Vinicius Junior's curling shot as Real Madrid ramped up the pressure after the break. He earned man of the match honors and completely dictated the outcome once Mbappe cut the deficit in the 74th minute, owning his box and delivering in every high-leverage moment to keep Bayern in front. Neuer now has two clean sheets along with 29 saves across eight Champions League appearances.