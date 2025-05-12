Manuel Neuer News: Brilliant for win
Neuer recorded seven saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Monchengladbach.
Neuer faced seven shots and stopped every single one of them during a dominant showing in Saturday's win. It was an excellent performance that showed why Neuer remains one of the best in the world at times. As he's aged he's lost some consistency but behind an excellent defensive unit he still has major upside.
