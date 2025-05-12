Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer News: Brilliant for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Neuer recorded seven saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Monchengladbach.

Neuer faced seven shots and stopped every single one of them during a dominant showing in Saturday's win. It was an excellent performance that showed why Neuer remains one of the best in the world at times. As he's aged he's lost some consistency but behind an excellent defensive unit he still has major upside.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
