Manuel Neuer News: Concedes five goals

Neuer made no saves and allowed five goals in Tuesday's 5-4 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neuer endured a difficult match in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat against PSG, conceding five goals without making a single save in an extraordinary match and losing possession multiple times under Ousmane Dembele's intense pressing. Neuer has now conceded nine Champions League goals across three knockout appearances this season, making 11 saves and keeping no clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back in the Champions League second leg next Wednesday.