Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer News: Concedes five goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Neuer made no saves and allowed five goals in Tuesday's 5-4 loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

Neuer endured a difficult match in Tuesday's 5-4 defeat against PSG, conceding five goals without making a single save in an extraordinary match and losing possession multiple times under Ousmane Dembele's intense pressing. Neuer has now conceded nine Champions League goals across three knockout appearances this season, making 11 saves and keeping no clean sheets during that span. He will look to bounce back in the Champions League second leg next Wednesday.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Neuer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manuel Neuer See More
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
33 days ago