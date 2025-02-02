Manuel Neuer News: Concedes three against Kiel

Neuer registered two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 win against Holstein Kiel.

Neuer held a clean sheet until the 62nd minute, then almost gave up the win after conceding two more goals in extra time to finish with three goals allowed on five shots on target. This marks his fifth straight appearance without a clean sheet, with eight in 16 league appearances this campaign. He will look for another when facing Werder Bremen on Friday in their next match.