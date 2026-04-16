Manuel Neuer News: Concedes three in win

Neuer registered two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 4-3 victory against Real Madrid.

Neuer handed Real Madrid an early breakthrough just 34 seconds in with a brutal giveaway that landed right at Arda Guler's feet, and he was caught out again in the 29th minute when the Turk's free kick bent inside the post with the keeper poorly positioned. He settled down after the break with two saves and much sharper distribution, helping Bayern regain control and stay in position for the late goals. Still, those two first-half mistakes cracked the door open for Madrid, who nearly turned it into one of the all-time Champions League comebacks, and Neuer will need a much cleaner showing against PSG in the semifinals starting on April 28.