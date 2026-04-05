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Manuel Neuer News: Concedes two against Freiburg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Neuer registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over SC Freiburg.

Neuer had a rough day in net despite his club winning, with the goalie making two saves while allowing two goals. This comes in his return match after four games out, now without a clean sheet in his past two outings. He faces Real Madrid next in UCL play on Tuesday, needing a solid match to win against the Spanish giants.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
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