Manuel Neuer News: Concedes two against Freiburg
Neuer registered two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 3-2 win over SC Freiburg.
Neuer had a rough day in net despite his club winning, with the goalie making two saves while allowing two goals. This comes in his return match after four games out, now without a clean sheet in his past two outings. He faces Real Madrid next in UCL play on Tuesday, needing a solid match to win against the Spanish giants.
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