Manuel Neuer News: Keeps clean sheet
Neuer made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.
Neuer had a busy game, making two saves and three clearances and securing his 10th clean sheet of the campaign. He has made six saves in the last five games and registered a couple of clean sheets. Next, he faces Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers before taking on Eintracht over the weekend.
