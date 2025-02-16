Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Neuer made two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Bayer Leverkusen.

Neuer had a busy game, making two saves and three clearances and securing his 10th clean sheet of the campaign. He has made six saves in the last five games and registered a couple of clean sheets. Next, he faces Celtic in the Champions League qualifiers before taking on Eintracht over the weekend.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
