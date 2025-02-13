Manuel Neuer News: Little action in victory

Neuer had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Celtic.

Neuer faced just two shots on target Wednesday, repelling one, as Bayern Munich earned a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their Knockout Phase matchup. The veteran keeper has had a strong Champions League campaign, thus far, having made eight saves and conceded 10 goals over his eight appearances (eight starts) while recording two clean sheets. Neuer will likely be the man between the sticks on Feb. 18 when Bayern host Celtic for the second leg of this matchup.