Neuer was called into action just once, producing an important first-half save to deny Promise David, while the opposition offered little threat despite Kim Min-jae's dismissal. He snapped a 10-match clean-sheet drought across all competitions and kept his second in the Champions League.The goalkeeper will aim to continue this form when Bayern return to league action against Augsburg. However, this would be his fifth straight start in a span of 13 days since returning from injury, and given the favorable matchup, a rest is possible, with Jonas Urbig getting the nod in goal, so that is something to monitor.