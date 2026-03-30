Manuel Neuer News: Set to return against Freiburg

Neuer (calf) is on track to return to the starting lineup for Saturday's clash against Freiburg, according to BILD.

Neuer has been through a rough stretch, dealing with a second calf tear in the span of a month after returning to training before the Union Berlin fixture prior to the international break, only to be left out of the squad again. The 40-year-old legend has since bounced back and cleared himself for Saturday's clash against Freiburg, and the timing could not be better with the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid lurking right around the corner. Jonas Urbig (knee) did a solid job holding down the fort in his absence, and with the young keeper also nearing a return, Bayern now have the luxury of managing Neuer's workload smartly down the stretch rather than throwing him into every single game.