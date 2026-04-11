Manuel Neuer headshot

Manuel Neuer News: Shuts out St. Pauli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Neuer kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 5-0 win over St. Pauli.

Neuer helped Bayern to all three points by blanking St. Pauli on Sunday. The clean sheet was the first since November as he's combined for two goals allowed and five saves in his last two league matches since returning from a calf injury.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
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