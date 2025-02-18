Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Neuer News: Single save in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Neuer had one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Celtic.

Neuer seemed to be hurtling towards a horror show Tuesday, as he allowed a second-half goal to equalize the tie. A late goal saved that from being a bigger issue as Munich still made their way into the next stage of the Champions League. Neuer might be past his best, but Munich are still dominant giving him great clean sheet chances in any match.

Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich
