Manuel Ugarte Injury: Could be available Thursday

Ugarte (undisclosed) could be available for Thursday's second leg against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Maybe Ugarte, I don't know, we'll see. I think Manu will return."

Ugarte could make his return to the pitch soon as he is expected to be available for Thursday's Europa League clash. If he is not fit to be part of the squad, it is likely he will be available for Sunday's match against Leicester. The midfielder has been a regular starter this season and should reclaim his spot in the midfield once fully fit.