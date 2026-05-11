Manuel Ugarte Injury: Dealing with back issues

Ugarte picked up a back issue in training ahead of Saturday's trip to Sunderland and has been ruled out of the fixture, according to coach Michael Carrick. "Manu had a problem with his back in training, so that's the issues ironed out."

Ugarte has mainly been operating as a bench option for Manchester United this season, so his absence had a limited impact on the starting lineup against the Black Cats. The club will assess his condition over the coming days before making a call on his availability for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.