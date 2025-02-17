Manuel Ugarte Injury: Ruled out because of a kick
Ugarte (kick) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Tottenham due to a kick he received ahead of the game, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Ugarte was a kick."
Ugarte missed Sunday's clash due to a kick but could return for Saturday's game against Everton if the issue proves to be not serious. If fit, he should return directly to the starting XI in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now