Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte Injury: Ruled out because of a kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Ugarte (kick) was ruled out of Sunday's game against Tottenham due to a kick he received ahead of the game, coach Ruben Amorim said in a press conference. "Ugarte was a kick."

Ugarte missed Sunday's clash due to a kick but could return for Saturday's game against Everton if the issue proves to be not serious. If fit, he should return directly to the starting XI in midfield.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
