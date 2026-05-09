Manuel Ugarte Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Ugarte (undisclosed) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Sunderland, the club posted.
Ugarte has been ruled out for Saturday's clash against the Black Cats and no details have been provided on the nature of the issue, leaving his return timeline uncertain. Ugarte has been mainly a bench option for Manchester United's midfield this season and his absence adds to the club's injury concerns heading into the fixture against Sunderland.
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