Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte Injury: Set to be available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Ugarte (back) trained with the group on Wednesday and is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to the club.

Ugarte has a rotational role this season, having started eight of his 22 Premier League appearances, so his potential return is unlikely to significantly impact the starting XI, but it could provide additional midfield options for coach Michael Carrick.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
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