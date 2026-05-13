Manuel Ugarte Injury: Set to be available Sunday
Ugarte (back) trained with the group on Wednesday and is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to the club.
Ugarte has a rotational role this season, having started eight of his 22 Premier League appearances, so his potential return is unlikely to significantly impact the starting XI, but it could provide additional midfield options for coach Michael Carrick.
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