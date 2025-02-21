Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Ugarte is available for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim."Yes, because we don't lose players. We recover players - Chris, Manu and Leny return"

Ugarte is back available for Saturday's clash after missing out against Tottenham due to a knock. The midfielder is now back fit, and could return straight to the starting XI. It would be a huge boon if he can do so, as it would mean Bruno Fernandes can push into a more natural attacking midfield role.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
