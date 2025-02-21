Manuel Ugarte Injury: Set to return

Ugarte is available for Saturday's trip to Everton, according to manager Ruben Amorim."Yes, because we don't lose players. We recover players - Chris, Manu and Leny return"

Ugarte is back available for Saturday's clash after missing out against Tottenham due to a knock. The midfielder is now back fit, and could return straight to the starting XI. It would be a huge boon if he can do so, as it would mean Bruno Fernandes can push into a more natural attacking midfield role.