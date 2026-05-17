Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ugarte (back) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest.

Ugarte returned to the matchday squad after training with the team Wednesday, with the club confirming his availability ahead of the two final fixtures of the campaign following a back issue. The midfielder has started eight of his 22 Premier League appearances this season and figures to continue in his familiar rotational role, providing additional midfield options for coach Michael Carrick from the bench.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
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