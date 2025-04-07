Manuel Ugarte News: Records three shots

Ugarte had three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Ugarte has now started in three straight games since returning from injury, seeing 71 minute Sunday and remaining in his typical starting spot. He saw some decent production on both sides of the ball, recording three shots in the attack to go along with an interception and two tackles won in the defense. He still only has one goal contribution with the club this season in league play, with that coming Feb. 22 in the form of a goal.