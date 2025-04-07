Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte News: Records three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Ugarte had three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Ugarte has now started in three straight games since returning from injury, seeing 71 minute Sunday and remaining in his typical starting spot. He saw some decent production on both sides of the ball, recording three shots in the attack to go along with an interception and two tackles won in the defense. He still only has one goal contribution with the club this season in league play, with that coming Feb. 22 in the form of a goal.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now