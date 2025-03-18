Manuel Ugarte News: Returns to XI against Leicester

Ugarte made his return to the starting squad in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leicester. He registered two shots, three tackles, and two interceptions before being subbed off in the 69th minute.

Ugarte played his first game since returning from injury and had a solid performance both offensively and defensively. He registered two shots, his second-highest mark of the season, and contributed defensively with three tackles and two interceptions to help his team secure the clean sheet. Healthy again, he should regularly feature in the XI and while upside isn't always expected, he has five shots in his last three league starts.