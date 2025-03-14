Fantasy Soccer
Manuel Ugarte headshot

Manuel Ugarte News: Unused from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Ugarte went unused off the bench in Thursday's 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, confirming he is back from injury.

Ugarte returned to the squad for Thursday's Europa League match against Real Sociedad, making the bench but remaining an unused substitute. His availability is a positive sign as he is now fit and could strengthen the midfield again since he has been a regular starter this season.

Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United
