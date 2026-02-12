Marash Kumbulla Injury: Dealing with muscle discomfort

Kumbulla (muscular) is still struggling with muscle discomfort and wasn't spotted in team training Thursday, according to Alberto Hernando from AS.

Kumbulla has been battling recurring muscle issues all season, and it looks like that trend is not over after he missed Thursday's training session and is now a doubt for Sunday's clash against Real Betis. The defender has struggled to stay on the field in recent months, and this latest setback once again puts his availability in question heading into the weekend. That said, his potential absence should not shake up the starting XI with Antonio Raillo back from injury and David Lopez riding a strong run of form in the backline.