Marash Kumbulla headshot

Marash Kumbulla Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Kumbulla (muscular) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Real Betis, the club posted.

Kumbulla will not be available for Sunday's showdown against Real Betis after muscular discomfort limited him in training this week. The center-back has dealt with recurring issues throughout the season and will need a bit more time on the sidelines to get fully right. That said, with Antonio Raillo back in the mix and David Lopez turning in steady performances, his absence should not significantly shake up the starting XI.

