Marash Kumbulla Injury: Spotted back in team training

Kumbulla (hamstring) returned to team training this week and is on track to be available for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Juanmi Sanchez of Ultima Hora.

Kumbulla has been sidelined for around six weeks dealing with a combination of hamstring issues and undisclosed discomfort that had the club genuinely concerned at various points during his recovery. The Albanian center-back's return is a timely boost for Mallorca, who have been bleeding goals all season and desperately need reinforcements at the back as they fight to avoid relegation over the final nine matches. Getting him back into the fold just in time for a showdown against Real Madrid is as tough a return as it gets, but having Kumbulla available again gives new coach Martin Demichelis more defensive options as he tries to finally solve the club's persistent back line issues.