Marash Kumbulla Injury: Still managing lingering discomfort

Kumbulla is still feeling some pain and remains in a recovery phase, combining physiotherapy with on field training, according to coach Benat San Jose. "Kumbulla is still feeling some pain and is in a recovery phase, combining physiotherapy and on field training. We need to be patient with him."

Kumbulla's recovery is continuing to be handled carefully as he works through the combination of treatment and training, with no clear timeline given for when he'll be fully available. Pathe Ciss is expected to start in central defense alongside Florian Lejeune in the meantime. Kumbulla is expected to remain sidelined until his discomfort has fully subsided and he's cleared for full team training.