Marash Kumbulla Injury: Suffers new adductor injury

Kumbulla picked up a new adductor injury and is ruled out for the time being, the club posted.

Kumbulla has been dealing with a series of physical setbacks throughout his time at Mallorca, and this latest adductor issue is another frustrating development for the Albanian center-back. His absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup given his bench role for the Bermellones this season, but losing yet another body in the squad is unwelcome news for a club still fighting to secure their top-flight status in the final stretch of the campaign.