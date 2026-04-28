Marash Kumbulla Injury: Trains normally with team

Kumbulla (adductor) returned to team training Tuesday and is targeting a return for Friday's clash against Girona, according to Radio Marca Baleares.

Kumbulla had been ruled out for the clash against Alaves after picking up a new adductor injury, making his swift return to collective sessions a more encouraging update than initially anticipated. The Albanian center-back has mainly been a bench option for Mallorca this season, so his return is primarily about restoring squad depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup, but every available body counts for a side still fighting to secure their top-flight status in the final stretch of the campaign.