Marash Kumbulla Injury: Yet to train

Kumbulla (undisclosed) has yet to train this week and won't be an option for Sunday's game against Espanyol, according to Sergi Fullana of Diario De Mallorca.

Kumbulla hasn't played since Jan. 17, and while he was on the bench in the 3-0 loss to Barcelona on Feb. 2, the defender hasn't appeared in the squad in the last four games. It remains to be seen if Kumbulla will be able to return to the squad in the March 21 meeting at Elche, which will be Mallorca's final game before the international break.