Marash Kumbulla headshot

Marash Kumbulla News: Scores lone goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Kumbulla scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win against Getafe.

Kumbulla recorded the only goal on the day Friday to take the win over Espanyol. This was his third goal of the season, surpassing his career high. During his first year in Spain, the defender has started 29 of the 30 games played for the side, averaging about 6.1 clearances per contest.

Marash Kumbulla
Espanyol
